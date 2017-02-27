From Rolex to Andrex: The top 20 best brands in Britain revealed
Which brand is number one?
British Airways has been named to best brand in the UK once again.
The travel giant has topped Superbrands’ list for the fourth year in a row.
Other top brands chosen after a poll of 2,500 consumers include Lego, Rolex and Andrex.
Take a look at the full list:
|1.
|British Airways
|2.
|Lego
|3.
|Rolex
|4.
|Andrex
|5.
|Gillette
|6.
|John Lewis
|7.
|Mercedes-Benz
|8.
|Kellogg’s
|9.
|Apple
|10.
|Coca-Cola
|11.
|Dyson
|12.
|Boots
|13.
|Cadbury
|14.
|Marks & Spencer
|15.
|Jaguar
|16.
|Fairy
|17.
|Heinz
|18.
|19.
|Amazon
|20.
|Cancer Research