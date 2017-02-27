From Rolex to Andrex: The top 20 best brands in Britain revealed

27 February 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Andrex

Which brand is number one?

British Airways has been named to best brand in the UK once again.

The travel giant has topped Superbrands’ list for the fourth year in a row.

Other top brands chosen after a poll of 2,500 consumers include Lego, Rolex and Andrex.

Take a look at the full list:

1.British Airways
2.Lego
3.Rolex
4.Andrex
5.Gillette
6.John Lewis
7.Mercedes-Benz
8.Kellogg’s
9.Apple
10.Coca-Cola
11.Dyson
12.Boots
13.Cadbury
14.Marks & Spencer
15.Jaguar
16.Fairy
17.Heinz
18.Google
19.Amazon
20.Cancer Research

 

