Former Tesco boss becomes CBI top dog

John Allan will join the CBI Board on 1 October 2017 and take up the role of Vice-President of the CBI on that date.

Paul Drechsler CBE, CBI President, said:

“At this important time for the economy and the country, John Allan brings a wealth of business experience to further strengthen the CBI’s Board. John’s extensive experience in the logistics, business services and retail sectors coupled with his board experience in construction and finance will provide terrific insights into consumers and the economy across all parts of the country.”

The CBI Board and CBI Chairs’ Committee unanimously supported his appointment.

In line with the CBI’s Royal Charter, John Allan will be Vice-President until the CBI’s next AGM. He will, if invited to do so by the Chairs’ Committee, be eligible to stand for election at the next AGM where all CBI members are eligible to vote on his appointment.