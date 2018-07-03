Former ITV chief roped in to become Asos' top boss

Here’s what you need to know

ASOS has announced that after six years with the Company, Brian McBride will be stepping down as Chair and Non-Executive Director on 29 November 2018, following the company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Brian will be succeeded by Adam Crozier, who will be appointed as Chair and Non-Executive Director, also on 29 November 2018. Adam has extensive Boardroom experience, with Directorships of Saatchi & Saatchi, Vue International, G4S, the Football Association, the Royal Mail and most recently

ITV plc, where he served as CEO until June 2017. Adam also joined the Whitbread PLC Board in April 2017, becoming Senior Independent Director in September 2017 and Chair in February 2018.

Ian Dyson, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director commented: “On behalf of the Board, I’d like to thank Brian for his contribution during a period of high growth for our company and I’d like to welcome Adam, who joins us at an equally exciting stage in our journey”.

Brian McBride said: “It has been a great honour and pleasure to have worked with ASOS over these past 6 years and I wish the company continued success in being the World’s No 1 destination for fashion-conscious twenty-somethings”.

Adam Crozier said: “The ASOS story is truly impressive and I am tremendously excited to become part of it. I’m greatly looking forward to working with the team that is building a global powerhouse in online fashion”.