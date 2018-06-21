Forget Stonehenge! Londoners see in the Summer Solstice 443ft above the city on the iconic London Eye

Take a look

Summer Solstice, also known as midsummer, which famously marks the longest day of the year is said to have an invigorating effect on the planet and seen by many as an opportunity to reconnect with both your body and mind.

Traditionally those looking to celebrate this ancient tradition have flocked to historical sites such as Stonehenge but this year the London Eye gave people the unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to quite literally rise above the stresses and strains of daily life and not only re-connect with themselves but re-connect with their capital city.

After viewing the sunrise on what will be the longest day of the year, guests then participated in a one-off 30-minute mindfulness class from the London based triyoga studio, taking place during the second early morning rotation.

Sunny Jouhal, Coca-Cola London Eye General Manager said: “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to take in the beauty of the Summer Solstice from somewhere actually within the iconic London skyline, which is why we opened at dawn for the first time for those wishing to celebrate it. It was great to offer our guests the opportunity to experience the height of British summertime from a truly unique perspective, 135m above the Thames.”

Jonathan Sattin, MD, triyoga said: “We were thrilled to partner with the Coca-Cola London Eye to bring meditation sessions to those looking for a unique way to celebrate the Summer Solstice. It was the perfect location to practice mindfulness, watching the sun rise over the London skyline.”