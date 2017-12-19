Forest Holidays expands investor base to fund further expansion

Take a look

Forest Holidays, which owns and operates secluded eco-cabins and treehouses on nine sites across Britain’s National Forests, is pleased to announce that Phoenix Equity Partners, the mid-market private equity firm, is acquiring a controlling stake alongside existing shareholders the Forestry Commission and LDC.

The investment by Phoenix will help finance the development of existing locations and the opening of new eco-friendly holiday locations, continuing the Company’s strong growth, and offering numerous opportunities for further development. Phoenix brings financial resources, experience, and a track record of growing businesses in the consumer & leisure sector, making them excellent partners for the Company, its management team and existing shareholders. With the support of Phoenix, the Forest Holidays team will continue to grow the business, with a plan to open at least five new sites over the next five years.

Forest Holidays has a long-term strategic partnership with the Forestry Commission under which the Company operates exclusively on its estate. The Company has grown strongly since the initial investment by LDC in 2012, with EBITDA increasing from under £1m to in excess of £10m. The company now has 571 cabins across nine sites, with a further two in development in Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons. On completion of those two sites, over half of its locations will be within National Parks.

Forest Holidays’ purpose is to create positive experiences in Britain’s amazing forests; connecting people, nature and local communities. The Company’s cabins are sensitively planned around the existing forest, with minimal felling, strategic re-planting, and a very low environmental footprint due to the use of sustainable materials, such as air-source heat pumps, hydroelectric plants, and a dark skies policy across its estate. Each location is designed specifically to integrate into the forest environment, keeping open access for wildlife, local communities and visitors. Forest Holidays supports domestic rural tourism with an average sustainable contribution of £2m per annum and 60 jobs per site, benefitting the local economy.