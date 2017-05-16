Ford could cut around 10 per cent of its workforce

Why?

According to reports, Ford has plans to cut around 10 per cent of its workforce as its sets out to boost profits.

Chief executive officer Mark Fields would also like to arrest the decline in the firm’s share price.

The cuts were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The new move is part of a plan to save $3bn (£2.3bn) during the course of 2017.

Ford has refused to confirm or deny the story but it said in a statement that it was focusing on plans to “drive profitable growth”.

It also added: “Reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work. We have not announced any new people efficiency actions, nor do we comment on speculation.”

Ford currently employs around 200,000 people. Half of these are based in North America.