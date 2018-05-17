Fixed odds betting machines maximum stake slashed to £2

Here’s why

The government has slashed the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) to £2,

Under previous rules, betters can betup to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games such as roulette.

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said reducing the stake to £2 “will reduce harm for the most vulnerable”.

She added: “Even cutting to £10 would leave problem gamblers, and those most vulnerable, exposed to losses that would cause them and their families significant harm.”

Matt Zarb-Cousin, a spokesman for the Campaign for Fairer Gambling but was previously addicted to FOBTs, told the BBC: “It’s no exaggeration to call FOBTs the crack cocaine of gambling.

“If we had a gambling product classification, similar to that of drugs, FOBTs would be class A.”