Five facts about the new £1 coin

27 March 2017 | By Peter Smyth

New one pound coin

The new high-tech £1 coin

From Tuesday, the Royal Mint are rolling out the new high-tech £1 coin in the fight against fake coins.

Here are five facts that you probably did not know:

  • The new £1 coin has a latent image, just like a hologram, changes from a “£” to a “1” when it is viewed from different angles.
  • According to the Royal Mint it has a built in “hidden high security feature” which protects the coin from forgeries making it the most secure coin in the world.
  • The Royal Mail is based in Llantrisant, South Wales. They are churning out a staggering three million coins every day.
  • Similar to the £2 coin the new £1 is 12-sided and has a gold-coloured outer ring and a silver-coloured centre.
  • You have until 15 October to return or spend your old £1 coins. It is thought there is a staggering £1.3bn of old £1 coins lying around people’s homes in the UK.

