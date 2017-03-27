Five facts about the new £1 coin
The new high-tech £1 coin
From Tuesday, the Royal Mint are rolling out the new high-tech £1 coin in the fight against fake coins.
Here are five facts that you probably did not know:
- The new £1 coin has a latent image, just like a hologram, changes from a “£” to a “1” when it is viewed from different angles.
- According to the Royal Mint it has a built in “hidden high security feature” which protects the coin from forgeries making it the most secure coin in the world.
- The Royal Mail is based in Llantrisant, South Wales. They are churning out a staggering three million coins every day.
- Similar to the £2 coin the new £1 is 12-sided and has a gold-coloured outer ring and a silver-coloured centre.
- You have until 15 October to return or spend your old £1 coins. It is thought there is a staggering £1.3bn of old £1 coins lying around people’s homes in the UK.