Fever-Tree toasts strong growth

Fever-Tree, the world’s leading supplier of premium carbonated mixers, today announced strong results for 2017.

Financial highlights:

Revenue up 66 per cent to £170.2m (2016: £102.2m)

Gross profit margin of 53.5 per cent (2016: 55.2%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of £58.7m (2016: £35.8m)

Robust balance sheet with net cash at year end of £50.9m (2016: £26.9m)

Diluted EPS of 39.15 pence (2016: 23.70 pence)

Final dividend of 7.64 pence per share recommended to shareholders, bringing total dividend to 10.65 pence per share (2016: 6.25 pence per share)

Tim Warrillow, Co-founder and CEO of Fever-Tree said:

“It has been a year of significant progress for Fever-Tree. We have continued to see strong growth across all our regions with the UK once again delivering an exceptional performance culminating in Fever-Tree ending the year as the leading mixer brand at UK retail.

Whilst this is a notable achievement, there remains a significant opportunity in front of us across all our regions as Fever-Tree continues to drive the evolution of the mixer category.

We have had an encouraging start to the year. Our first mover advantage, pioneering approach, brand strength, penetration and relationships means we are ideally positioned to be able to take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”