Feature in many HP laptops records users keystrokes

Are you at risk?

Security researchers have recently discovered that a feature which is found in a number of HP laptops is recording user’s keystrokes.

The feature is capturing everything a person presses which means the software is recording sensitive information. The researchers also claim that its potentially exposing users’ passwords to attackers.

According to the Swiss cybersecurity group behind the research, Modzero, the feature wasn’t designed to spy on users.

This means that from the moment a person who is using an affected HP laptop presses a key, everything is logged. This includes paraphrases for online banking and email accounts.

The security firm said: “Users are not aware that every keystroke made while entering sensitive information - such as passphrases (or) passwords on local or remote systems - are captured by (the software),”

HP told Sky News: “Our supplier partner developed software to test audio functionality prior to product launch and it should not have been included in the final shipped version. Fixes will be available shortly via HP.com.”