Fancy a trip to the Far East? Norwegian Air reveals budget flights for £179

A budget airline has announced flights from the UK to the Far East with prices starting from £179.

Norwegian Air Shuttle said that it will begin a direct route from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport for less than £200.

The new move will start on September 28, the 12-hour flights will operate four times a week. On board the airline’s 787 Dreamliner there are 344 economy and premium seats.

This comes as part of the airline’s expansion if its low-cost long-haul flights.

Norwegian boss Bjorn Kjos said: “The UK is at the heart of Norwegian’s ambitious plans for growth so it has a significant moment not only to launch this exciting new route, but also for it to be the first long-haul route to take to the skies with our new ‘Norwegian UK’ subsidiary.”

“Travel should be affordable for all, so adding Singapore to our growing UK network will give passengers even more choice for affordable, quality travel to a range of global destinations,”

