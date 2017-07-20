Facebook in talks to launch news subscription service

A new way to consume news

Facebook is in talks with publishers to create a new subscription based news service on the platform and initial tests will take place in October.

Campbell Brown head of news partnerships at Facebook made a statement after reports that the service was announced the Digital Publishing Innovation Summit in New York earlier this week.

According to The Street, Brown said: “One of the things we heard in our initial meetings from many newspapers and digital publishers is that ‘we want a subscription product, we want to be able to see a paywall in Facebook. And that is something we’re doing now. We are launching a subscription product.”

It is thought the feature will be built on top of Facebooks Instant Articles that was launched in May 2015, and allows new stories to be read inside the Facebook App and highlights articles based on the reader’s interests and preferences.

The social media giant has faced criticism over the levels of fake news on the site and has been urged to support the news industry to combat the decline in paid readership.