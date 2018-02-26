EY global partner named one of the UK’s top power part-timers

Timewise reveal their annual top 50 power list

EY Global Talent Partner, Riaz Shah, has been listed in the Timewise Power 50, which recognises senior professionals who work part-time.

Released today by Timewise, who work to unlock the flexible jobs market in the UK, the Power 50 list aims to demonstrate that you can work part-time whilst in a senior role.

Based at EY’s global headquarters in London, Riaz works with EY’s global leadership team on a 50 per cent contract. He recently launched a transformational talent project - EY Badges - to the firm’s 250,000 people worldwide, as part of a series of initiatives to help prepare its global workforce for the future of work. The new programme allows EY people to earn digital credentials in future-focused skills.

In 2010, Riaz made a promise to a dying friend that he would open a free school for disadvantaged children in London. He built and led a team that developed a proposal for an innovative state funded school for four to 18 year olds, based around the notion that just one degree of change can make a big impact in a child’s life. To help ensure the school opened, Riaz took a year’s sabbatical in 2016. The One Degree Academy opened in September 2016 and has already received accolades from the education sector.

Riaz returned to EY as a Global Talent Partner in 2017 on a part-time basis, in order to maintain his role as the Chair of Governors at One Degree Academy, work with other charities such as Common Purpose and The Bright Ideas Trust, and coach start-up CEOs.

EY Global Talent Partner, Riaz Shah, commented: “I feel incredibly lucky to work with an organisation that’s given me the opportunity to achieve a personal ambition that was so important to me.

“Working flexibly has allowed me to pursue my passions for education and entrepreneurship, whilst working at EY on landmark, global initiatives.”