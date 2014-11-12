Expand Heathrow and the benefits will extend to everyone – not just Londoners

New analysis says Heathrow expansion could deliver £211bn of economic benefits to the UK

This article is brought to you by Heathrow

Think the Heathrow debate belongs in London and the South East? Think again. The arguments for expanding the UK’s only hub airport extend far beyond the M25 and M4 corridor.

In fact, according to new analysis for the Airports Commission from PwC, the majority of the economic benefits will be felt outside London and the South East.

PwC analysis for the Commission says Heathrow expansion could deliver up to £114bn of economic benefits to Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the English regions – while the average benefit to people outside London and the South East is put at £85.6bn

It’s simple: grow Heathrow and we can double the number of UK airports that connect with it, from 7 to 14 – making it easier to travel abroad and within Britain for absolutely everyone.

And by the time the expansion is complete, there will be new rail links from the North, South, East and West – helping to reduce the cost of travel to long haul destinations dramatically.

But of course, cheaper and better travel options aren’t the only benefits Britons will enjoy if we expand our world famous airport, Heathrow. The expansion will create more jobs too. Around 180,000 more jobs in fact.

These jobs will come as businesses take advantage of new connections that enable them to expand into new emerging markets. And as our only hub airport – and therefore one which specialises in long-haul flights – only Heathrow has the infrastructure to enable this.

The urgency needed to get British businesses expanding overseas can’t be downplayed. It’s a major focus for the government, which wants to see 100,000 more companies trading abroad and £1 trillion worth of UK exports per year by the year 2020. That’s a massive target. Heathrow already carries over a quarter (26%) of all of the UK’s exports and two thirds of air freight. Expanding Heathrow would mean doubling its cargo capacity.

Then of course, there’s people visiting Britain. Right now the UK is on trend. It’s so on trend that Barclays Corporate Banking predicts overseas tourism will bring in £5.83bn by 2017. But of course, we can only encourage tourists if we can keep getting them here. There’s only one airport in the UK that has more inbound tourists than outbound – Heathrow. That means bringing more tourist dollars into the country than any other airport.

If we want to keep Britain’s popularity alive, we must facilitate travel to the country – to all parts of the country. That’s where that 7 to 14 figure comes in handy again: by expanding Heathrow, we can double the number of UK airports that connect with it. Boosting tourism from overseas visitors as well as domestic travel.

In short, the sooner we expand Heathrow, the sooner we begin dramatically improving our transport links within the UK and abroad; the sooner we nurture our flourishing tourism trade; and the sooner we create much needed jobs to boost the economy.

The sooner we expand Heathrow, the sooner Britain will be better off.

