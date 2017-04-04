Everything we know about the Russia bomb blast suspect

New details have emerged

Atleast 11 people died and 45 were injured after two bomb blasts rocked two underground stations in Russia yesterday.

Here’s what we know about the suspect so far:

1. The Kyrgyz security service named the bomber as Akbarzhon Jalilov, who was born in Osh in 1995.

2. He is a native of Kyrgyzstan who obtained Russian citizenship.

3. Kyrgyz state media said the country’s security service was “maintaining contact with the Russian secret service for further investigation”.

4. No group has said it carried out the attack.

5. Yesterday, local website Fontanka.ru and Ren TV had published a photo captured by CCTV cameras of a bearded man wearing a black hat and coat. It hasn’t been confirmed whether that man is a suspect