Ever wanted to learn the skills of an MI6 agent?

Take a look at this…

Truly Experiences has just announced the launch of a one-time, once in lifetime opportunity where 20 members of the public will get to learn espionage skills with former British intelligence officers.

The Spy Day will take place on the 1 July and those who are chosen will be led by the team behind Channel 4’s ‘Spies’ series.

Agents will be introduced into key spy skills such as surveillance and counter-surveillance, alias adoption and dead letter drops. These skills will all be tested.

The experience costs £500 per person and one ticket will be awarded via an online competition.

Johannes Radig, head of growth at Truly Experiences said: “Our mission at Truly is to offer the most unique and unforgettable experiences to our clients, and experiences don’t get much more unique than this! Although this experience will be fun-filled, it’s by no means a joke - these people are some of the best in the country and will be able to demonstrate skills that you might not ever be able to acquire otherwise. A real-life spy experience. These types of events are truly once in a lifetime, and we’re so pleased to be able to make them possible.”

Anyone looking to enter the competition can do so through the Truly Facebook page where you must like and comment, you must also state why you would make the perfect spy.