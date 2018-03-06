Ethereum forecast to see greater growth than bitcoin in market cap by December 31

Price comparison site, finder.com, releases new stats

Price comparison site finder.com has released its monthly Cryptocurrency Predictions Survey, on how the top 12 cryptocurrencies by market cap and two trending coins will perform in 2018.

Out of the 12 coins, the panelists predict that Dogecoin (DOGE) will experience the greatest growth by December 31, 2018 (+2,920 per cent). Cardano (ADA) will have the second greatest increase in value by the end of the year (+595 percent), followed by Ripple (XRP) (+541 per cent).

However, bitcoin (BTC) is still expected to reign as the highest value per unit, predicted to hit $13,511.11 by April 1, 2018, and reaching $29,533.33 by December 31, 2018.

There was greater optimism among the panelists this month, as all of the coins in the report are expected to rise in value by the end of 2018, based on the average forecasts.

Comparing the forecast market capitalizations for bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ethereum (ETH), the only three of the 12 coins with reported number of coins available, Ethereum (ETH) is predicted to see the highest growth by the end of the year (+212 per cent). This was followed by Bitcoin (BTC) with a 194 per cent increase, and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with an increase of +123 per cent.

According to finder’s panelists, the top coins to watch out for this year are Ethereum (ETH) and Stellar Lumens (XLM).