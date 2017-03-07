E.On set to raise standard energy prices

Why will there be a rise?

E.On has become the latest out of the big six energy firms to announce an increase to its energy tariffs.

Energy tariffs will rise by an average of 8.8 per cent, this will come into effect from the 26 April.

The move will affect 2.5m customers unless they change contract or supplier.

Standard electricity prices will rise by an average of 13.8 per cent, standard gas prices will increase by 3.8 per cent.

Chief executive Tony Cocker said: “This is the first time since January 2014 that we have increased our standard variable prices.”

“It is an announcement we never want to make but is due in large part to the fact that many of the costs we don’t directly control, such as policies including EMR, RO and the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which are paid for via people’s energy bills, are increasing.”

“We have been able to partially offset some of these rises through our wholesale hedging policy and other means, but we do have to make an increase.”

E.On also said it would be writing to its customers to ensure they are on the right tariff for them.

