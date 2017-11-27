English test for taxi drivers overwhelmingly supported by businesses

New research shows

London business are overwhelmingly in support of all London taxi drivers being required to take an English test according to new research.

A Com Res poll of more than 500 businesses, commissioned by London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) found 83 per cent of respondent supported the policy proposed by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The findings come as competition between the taxi and private hire industry continues within the capital and the number of private hire vehicles on London’s roads has increased by over 75 per cent over the previous five years.

This has raised issues on the regulation of the industry and questions on how to ensure a consistent quality of service and fair competition across the sector.

Chief Executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Colin Stanbridge said:

“Over the years, there have been fundamental changes in the way Londoners use the transport network.

“Nowhere is such a shift more evident than the taxi and private hire industry which has changed considerably since technology impacted the way services can be bought and supplied.

“The general expectation for London business people using a private hire vehicle is to get from A to B in a safe and timely manner at a reasonable cost.

“A fundamental part of this that is overwhelmingly backed by businesses is the view that private hire drivers should be able to speak a reasonable amount of English.”