England's football win to boost the UK economy by billions

Study finds

The British economy is set to benefit from a £1.33bn boost if England make it through various rounds of the 2018 World Cup, rising to £2.72bn if the team make it through to the final, according to figures from VoucherCodes and the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).

Pubs, restaurants, cafés and clubs are set to benefit most from the nation’s World Cup fever, with £193m expected to be spent by consumers watching the tournament, rising to a huge £488m if England make it to the final.

This is supported by a separate study of 2,000 British adults by Opinium and VoucherCodes, which reveals a quarter of people in the UK will spend money on drinks throughout the tournament and watch England games at their local pub.

Whilst many people will head to pubs, clubs and bars to watch the games, the figures reveal the majority of British public (86 per cent ) are planning to watch the tournament from home. Those who stay at home are expected to splash £240m on food and £297m on alcohol if England makes it through the

second round, rising to £1.12bn if they make it through to the final. They will also spend £37m getting their gardens ready and upgrading their BBQs to host friends and family, increasing to £62m - almost double the amount - if England get to the final.