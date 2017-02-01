Energy giants consider loyalty plans

Could this benefit you?

Two of the Big Six energy providers are looking to introduce loyalty plans to help alleviate extra expense that comes with standard tariffs.

The new move is currently aimed at 10m customers who are paying too much for their energy but don’t wish to move to a different plan.

Npower and EDF Energy told MPs they are considering looking at a reward programmes to help customers who stay with them.

Npower even said this type of programme could include free boiler services for these customers.

Simon Stacey, the managing director of domestic markets for Npower, told the Business and Energy Committee: “For example, could we provide our standard customers with a free boiler service? We’ve done a trial of that, to see whether it resonated with customers,”

“We want to try and reward customers in a way they wouldn’t expect.”

Simeon Thornton, project director at the CMA, also told the MPs that a massive 56 per cent of consumers have never switched supplier, or don’t know if they have.