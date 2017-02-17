Energy bills set to rise by up to £256 at the end of the month

Why has there been an increase?

Households could be hit with average annual energy rises of £256.32* as several fixed dual fuel energy tariffs come to an end on 28 February. Research from Gocompare.com Energy has found that of the 27 dual fuel tariffs expiring this month, 25 will see price increases if customers allow themselves to be automatically rolled onto their supplier’s standard variable tariff.

Extra Energy customers are hit the hardest with some of the highest average annual price rises across all of their tariffs. In particular, customers on their Fresh Fixed Price Feb 2017 v4 tariff will see their average annual bill increase by an astounding £361.20 (47.01%). Those in the Scottish Hydro region will see the biggest surge in their bills with a 53.63 per cent (£406.65) increase.

Ben Wilson, Gocompare.com Energy spokesperson commented: “The switching message is beginning to sink in, with the number of Brits switching at least one of the top 10 financial products in the last 12 months up from 53 per cent to 58 per cent.”