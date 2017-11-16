Employers urged to invest in digital skills training, as workers believe businesses don’t do enough

New research finds half of the UK workforce are concerned their digital skills are lacking

An overwhelming 50 per cent of UK workers feel underqualified in today’s digital world, and would like their employer to invest in further training. That’s according to new research from online training platform, Course Library.

The research surveyed 1,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 64 about the relationship between digital skills and employability. The findings also revealed that an unsettling two thirds of workers (65.5 per cent) are concerned about the growing digital skills gap, while almost 80% felt UK businesses as a whole are not doing enough to support existing staff members in advancing their digital skill set.

While these figures are concerning, 90 per cent of the survey participants confirmed that they would be interested in taking up digital skills training if it were offered by their employer, in order to boost their CV and further their career development.

Jazz Gandhum, Managing Director of e-Careers and Founder of Course Library, said: “This latest research by Course Library is extremely telling, and reveals a common concern amongst UK workers that they are not only lacking in digital skills, but do not have the support of their employers should they want to advance their skillset.”

“For years, both the government and business sector have been all too aware of the growing digital skills gap, but very little has been done to encourage business owners to invest in the career development of existing staff members; who face the very real prospect of being left behind, as technology continues to advance at an exponential rate.”

Managing Director of CV-Library and co-founder of Course Library, Lee Biggins, added: “In today’s working world, digital skills have become more important than ever. Many individuals are seeking ways in which they can expand their technical expertise, and stand-out in an ever-competitive jobs market. At the same time, organisations want to attract the very best workers that well help their businesses to innovate and excel.

“However, while bringing in new staff is a positive sign of growth for many companies, it’s also important to consider ways in which you can up skill your existing workforce. Introducing digital training schemes can not only benefit your employees, but also your business as a whole.”