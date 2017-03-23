Emirates introduces laptop and tablet handling service for US flights

What does this mean?

Emirates have come up with a new laptop and tablet handling service for its US flights, it will enable passengers to use their devices just before they board their flights.

Any Emirates customers travelling to the US via Dubai will be able to use their devices on the first part of their journey.

Then they must declare and hand over tablets, laptops and other banned electronic devices to security staff at the gate before boarding a plane to the US.

These devices will then be carefully packed away and put onto the flight, passengers will receive their belongings once they reach their destination. There will be no charge for this service.

To avoid delays customers are asked to pack electronic devices in their hand luggage.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Our aim is to ensure compliance with the new rules, while minimising disruption to passenger flow and impact on customer experience. Our new complimentary service enables passengers, particularly those flying for business, to have the flexibility to use their devices until the last possible moment.



“Once on board they can still stay connected on their mobile phones. Our historical data shows that on Emirates’ US flights, 90 per cent of passengers using our onboard mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity services do so via their smart phones. Only six per cent connect via their laptops, and four per cent via their tablets. That is not to say that other passengers are not using their devices offline, but perhaps the silver lining to this is that they can now justifiably give themselves a break from their devices, enjoy our onboard service and catch up on the latest movies, music, and TV box sets that we have on offer.”