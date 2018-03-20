Eight money scams you need to be aware of

Take a look

A new report from NatWest has identified the top ways they expect scammers and fraudsters will try and get their hands-on consumers’ cash in 2018: from social media spying and planting malicious software on smart phones to Brexit, money muling and even taking advantage of the excitement around the Royal wedding. NatWest has also compiled advice for how consumers can keep themselves safe.

The NatWest Digital Safety 2018 report has found that while the banking industry is working hard to combat digital frauds and scams with innovative new systems, criminals are constantly coming up with new and more sophisticated ways to try and defraud customers. NatWest is urging consumers and the banking industry as a whole to remain vigilant in order to stop scammers in their tracks.

As part of its commitment to protecting its customers from fraud and scams, NatWest has worked with research agency The Future Laboratory to analyse data from the last 18 months to predict eight frauds and scams expected to emerge as 2018 gets under way:

Social media spying: As we move into 2018 we can expect to see financial fraudsters target consumers in an increasingly personalised way. People can be very liberal with posting information on social media and might not realise how much they’re giving away, but to a fraudster the posts can be very helpful in setting up a scam. For example:

· A fraudster might spot a post from someone about moving to a new house and know it’s likely they will have funds from their previous property hitting their bank accounts soon. This could result in the fraudsters impersonating their solicitor and requesting for funds to be misdirected to them.