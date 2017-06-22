Eight in 10 businesses recruit for digital transformation

Says Robert Half

Organisations are actively creating new positions to facilitate digitalisation efforts within the finance function over the next 12 months, reveals Robert Half’s report Digital transformation and the future of hiring. The majority of UK CFOs (68 per cent) have revealed that finance automation required for digitalisation will drive recruitment as a significant shift in skills is required.

Overall, eight in 10 (81 per cent) CFOs are planning to recruit to fill the prospective skills gap in digital transformation projects. Nearly a third (31 per cent) of CFOs are adding new positions to implement digitisation efforts, and half (50 per cent) are planning to fill any vacant positions over the next 12 months. In the short-term, interim professionals will be used to augment the current skills available in-house. In total, 56 per cent of finance executives plan to hire interim and temporary staff to help manage change.

“Digitalisation requires strategic-level thinking and while organisations look towards creating more expansive roles they must also address growing demands in the workplace,” explained Matt Weston, Director at Robert Half UK. “As businesses need to act quickly to respond to new opportunities, adopting a flexible recruitment strategy allows for the augmentation of existing employees with specialist interim professionals with the right skills at the right time.”

The report also warns the talent required to deliver on digital transformation requires a shift in skills. Data analysis (42 per cent), communication (40 per cent), problem-solving (37 per cent), strategic vision (34 per cent), commercial/business acumen (33 per cent) and IT (32 per cent) are all key skills required to effectively execute digitalisation and critical to cultivating a robust workforce during the period of change.

“It’s important for employees to remember that change is the only constant in the workplace of the future. As digital transformation initiatives evolve, professionals should look adopt a principle of life-long learning to ensure their skills remain current,” concludes Weston.