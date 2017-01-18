EE fined a huge £2.7m

What happens next for the company?

The mobile operator EE has been fined £2.7m by telecoms regulator, Ofcom for overcharging its customers.

The regulator found that EE had broken a billing rule on two different occasions.

Users who called the companies 150 service number were incorrectly billed while roaming in the EU, they were charged as if they had called the US.

This meant that customers were charged £1.20 a minute, rather than the cheaper 19p.

More than 32,145 customers were wrongly charged a total of £245,000.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, told the BBC: “We all rely on big companies to get the most basic things right, and that includes charging the right bills… we uncovered a catalogue of errors.”

EE has said it has accepted the findings by Ofcom and has apologised to its customers.

Most customers have been refunded, however EE could not identify at least 6,900 who were more than £60,000 out of pocket.

EE have donated a sum of £62,000 to charity, Ofcom has ordered the company to take the needed steps to ensure the remaining customers get a refund.