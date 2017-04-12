EDF customers to be hit with more charges

More prices rises?

The energy firm EDF has made the decision to raise its electricity prices for the second time this year, this move will affect any customer on a standard tariff.

From the 21 June, EDF will raise its electricity prices by nine per cent and gas prices will see a rise of 5.5 per cent.

The firm originally increased electricity prices on the 1 March by 8.4 per cent, it cut gas prices in January.

Energy regulator, Ofgem has criticised the move, it said it was hard to justify.

According to EDF the average dual-fuel customer will now pay and extra £78 a year, this brings the annual bill to £1,160.

EDF’s chief executive, Vincent de Rivaz, said: “I know that price rises are never welcome, but the industry is facing significant cost increases,”

“To be a sustainable and responsible business, we aim to make a fair margin in supplying customers. This fair margin allows us to invest for the long term, in particular in good service, innovation and smart metering.”

