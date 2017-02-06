Eco-friendly cars are becoming more popular

Will your next car be eco-friendly?

Industry figures suggest motorists are beginning to shun away diesel cars and are buying more eco-friendly vehicles.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that 78,778 diesel cars were sold in January, this is a drop of 4.3 per cent in the same month last year.

Over the exact same period electronic cars and other alternatively-fueled vehicles (AFVs) saw a jump in sales by 19.9 per cent.

This means that for the first time AFVs account for four per cent of the market.

The new figures show that in January a total of 7,270 AFVs were sold, this also includes hybrids. These sales helped AFVs gain 4.2 per cent in market share.

The sales of diesel cars have been dropping for several months now, this is due to the publicity of pollution and health issues.