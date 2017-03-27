EasyJet to announce location of new EU base

What is happening?

EasyJet is set to announce the location of its new EU base as the UK’s airline industry struggles with the potential consequences of a “hard-Brexit”.

The firm is expected to announce the location of a new air operator’s certificate (AOC) in April. This will allow it to fly between EU member states.

EasyJet has been thinking about an AOC over the past nine months in each of the remaining 27 EU member states.

One inside source has said the announcement was “weeks rather than days away”.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, the company said: “EasyJet has been preparing for this eventuality in the lead up to the referendum vote and has been working on a number of options that will allow it to continue flying in all of its markets.”

