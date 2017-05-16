EasyJet reports larger loss for the first half of its financial year

These are the figures

The lower pound and the later Easter has affected EasyJet as it reports a larger loss for the first half of its financial year.

In the six months to March the airline reported a £212m loss.

This can be compared with a loss of £21m in the same period a year ago.

EasyJet has said its performance had been “resilient” and was in line with the company’s expectations.

Total revenue managed to increase 3.2 per cent to £1.827bn. The airline managed to fly a record 33.8m passengers in the six months. This figure it up from nine per cent which was seen a year before.

However, investors have not been impressed by the outcome. Shares were down nearly six per cent in early trading.