EasyJet reports larger loss for the first half of its financial year
These are the figures
The lower pound and the later Easter has affected EasyJet as it reports a larger loss for the first half of its financial year.
In the six months to March the airline reported a £212m loss.
This can be compared with a loss of £21m in the same period a year ago.
EasyJet has said its performance had been “resilient” and was in line with the company’s expectations.
Total revenue managed to increase 3.2 per cent to £1.827bn. The airline managed to fly a record 33.8m passengers in the six months. This figure it up from nine per cent which was seen a year before.
However, investors have not been impressed by the outcome. Shares were down nearly six per cent in early trading.