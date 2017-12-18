EasyJet confirms Air Berlin acquisition

Here’s what you need to know

Low-cost airline EasyJet is consolidating its business in Germany following confirmation that it has acquired part of Air Berlin’s business at Berlin Tegel Airport.

The UK airline, which will operate 25 slots from the hub, announced that it will offer jobs to some Air Berlin flying crew after the company collapsed this year.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren, says: “As a result of our acquisition, easyJet will operate the leading short haul network at Tegel connecting passengers to and from destinations across Germany and the rest of Europe. This is in addition to easyJet’s existing base at Berlin Schönefeld and means that easyJet will be the leading airline to and from Berlin.”