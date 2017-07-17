EasyJet CEO Dame Carolyn McCall appointed as new ITV chief executive

Here’s what you need to know

ITV have announced the appointment of Dame Carolyn McCall as its new chief executive.

McCall, who was been chief executive of budget airline EasyJet for seven years, is taking over from Adam Crozier who left at the end of June.

McCall has previous experience in the media world having been chief executive of the Guardian Media Group which publishes the Guardian and Observer.

She will be the company’s first female executive and will begin her role in January next year, receiving an annual salary of £900,000 and a pension allowance of 15 per cent of salary.

ITV chairman Peter Bazalgette said: “In a very impressive field of high calibre candidates, Carolyn stood out for her track record in media, experience of an international operation, clear strategic acumen and strong record of delivering value to shareholders. I’m delighted we’ll be working together at ITV.”

Since the announcement this morning ITV shares have risen whilst EasyJet’s have taken a dip.