Dyson hoovers up profits as Chinese markets boom

New products help boost turnover

Dyson’s profits have boomed to over £630m while turnover is up 45 per cent in the year to £2.5bn.

The hoover giant has recorded a 244 per cent growth in Chinese markets. In the emerging market, Dyson has opened new demo stores and tripled its team.

However, the US remains the single most strongest market for Dyson where sales grew on the back of the launch of the new Supersonic hair dryer during New York Fashion Week.

CEO Max Conze said, “2016 was one of our best years yet, driven by new technology and international growth.”

Sir James Dyson said: “Software is propelling hardware companies at a faster rate than software is propelling software companies. The power comes from the two working together.”

Dyson is also opening a new multimillion-pound research centre in Wiltshire, England and a university at its existing Malmesbury campus in the Cotswolds.