Dunelm just appointed a new chief exec

Who is he?

Dunelm, the homewares retailer, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Nick Wilkinson, with effect from 1st February 2018.

Wilkinson has extensive retail experience across a number of consumer brands, most recently as Chief Executive of Evans Cycles, the UK’s leading cycling specialist, a position he held for five years. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of Maxeda DIY, a Belgian and Dutch home improvement retailer. Nick has also spent eight years with Dixons Retail, where he was Group Buying Director and MD of Currys.

Andy Harrison, Chairman of Dunelm, said: “I am delighted with Nick’s appointment. He brings an excellent retail skill-set with multi-channel experience across a number of consumer sectors and geographies. We are confident that Nick’s proven business leadership and track record will help us to deliver our ambitious plans for growth in market share and creation of substantial value for shareholders.”

Nick Wilkinson said: “I am very excited to be joining Dunelm, the Home of Homes. Dunelm has so many strengths with an excellent customer offering, great people, trusted brands, a leading market position and

numerous opportunities for further growth. I am really looking forward to working with the fantastic team at Dunelm and leading the company into its next exciting chapter.”