Donald Trump meets PM in Davos, promises 'tremendous increase' in UK-US trade

Also tells Theresa May: ‘We love your country’

US President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum today where he said that discussions underway between the two nations would lead to a “tremendous increase” in UK-US trade.

It was the first meeting of the leaders since clashing over the US president’s retweets of far-right videos in November last year.

Following the meeting today, Trump said: “One thing that will be taking place over a number of years will be trade. Trade is going to increase many times.

“I look forward to that… the discussions… that will be taking place are going to lead to tremendous increases in trade between our two countries which is great for both in terms of jobs. We look forward to that and we are starting that process, pretty much as we speak.”

Dismissing rumours of tension between the two nations, the President said: ‘The prime minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don’t necessarily believe that, but I can tell you, I have a tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she’s doing.’

‘I think the feeling is mutual from the standpoint of liking each other a lot,’ he said, adding: ‘We love your country’.

Trump also said that the two nations were “joined at the hip” on military matters, while May added they stood “shoulder to shoulder” in facing shared threats.

The leaders were also seen dodging questions about a possible state visit to the UK when Trump said: “We’ll talk about it” - a comment that May seconded.