Disney tops the global box office record of 2016

What was your favourite Disney film of the year?

Disney has become the first film studio to rake in $7bn (£5.7bn) in global ticket sales in a year. The Star Wars spin off Rogue One is its latest hit.

Rogue One took almost $300m (£323m) globally in just its opening weekend. The films performance has launched the studio past the $6.9bn record set by Universal last year.

With a couple of weeks still left to go of 2016, the new Star Wars hit and the company’s newly released Moana could well push Disney’s overall takings to $8bn.

Disney has released four top grossing films of the year so far. These are Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Zootopia and The Jungle Book.

Alan Horn, Walt Disney Studios chairman, said: “These films work because each one has not only something for everyone, but everything for someone,”

“This historic achievement is possible because all of our film studios are bringing their absolute best to the table, telling great stories of all kinds that resonate with audiences across borders, gender and generations.”

Last year, Disney managed to make $5.9bn in global ticket sales, a huge $1.3bn of that came from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.