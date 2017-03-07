Discount supermarkets obtain record market share

Where do you prefer to shop?

Discount supermarkets have obtained a record market share.

Analysis by data specialists Nielsen showed that Lidl and Aldi accounted for almost £1 in every £8 spent on food products in the UK.

This gave the pair a record combined market share of 12.3 per cent.

It also reported that during the 12 weeks ending on the 25 February, Aldi’s sales grew by 12 per cent year-on-year, Lidl saw a 9.1 per cent increase.

This is compared to overall market sales growth of 2.2 per cent.

Morrisons managed to enjoy the strongest growth, the return of grocery inflation at the till meant that industry taking rose by 1.1 per cent over the four weeks to 27 February.

