Disabled consumers get fresh chance to make voices heard

Thanks to a new government initiative, disabled people will get a fresh new chance to have their voices heard as consumers.

Eleven sector champions have been given the task to help make different areas of business accountable for the disabled.

Sectors they will cover include, banking, tourism, retail and public transport.

The new initiative is being launched by the Department for Work and Pensions.

A spokesperson said: “There are currently more than 11 million disabled people in the UK and the spending power of their households - ‘the purple pound’ - is almost £250bn,”

“But many businesses are missing out on this potential customer base by having everyday products and services which aren’t available to disabled people - who, as a result, are regularly excluded from experiences and opportunities that many others take for granted.”

The sector champions will make it their mission to show other businesses the worth that comes from making disabled customers a priority.