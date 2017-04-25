Diesel vehicles help aid the UK economy

This is what the SMMT’s chief executive had to say

The motor industry is fighting back against an intense growing opposition to diesel vehicles.

The industry’s trade body has said that people should not ignore the “essential role” commercial vehicles provide in keeping the UK economy moving.

“Green” groups believe all diesel engines should be removed from the system.

Diesel vehicles have faced prominent attacks since revelations that carmakers falsified emissions data. This now means there are calls for vehicle bans, tax penalties and scrappage schemes.

The SMMT’s defence comes at the start of a three-day event which is all about promoting new and cleaner diesel technology.

Its report also said that UK commercial vehicles contribute a whopping £27.5bn to the economy just by moving freight alone.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said, “Commercial vehicles play an essential but often overlooked role in keeping Britain functioning, performing jobs and transporting vital goods and services that we all rely on every day.

“This sector has never been so important to the UK economy - and to British jobs - and diesel’s role in powering these vital vehicles should not be downplayed. Nearly all our commercial vehicles are driven by diesel.”