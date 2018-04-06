Did Sainsbury's try to buy Mothercare?

Here’s what you need to know

Sainsbury’s mulled a bid for struggling retailer Mothercare, according to reports.

The supermarket giant has been eyeing the babywear clothes giant but did not table a bid, Press Association found.

The news comes as Mothercare let go of its CEO Mark Newton-Jones earlier this week and hired former Tesco boss David Wood to lead the firm’s turnaround.

Mothercare’s chairman Alan Parker said: “Mothercare is a great brand with a great future, but it is facing a number of challenges, not least a highly competitive retail environment. We have made positive progress but it is essential that we have the most effective leadership in place to meet our ambitions for our customers and our shareholders.

“David has a great track record in similar circumstances across international and consumer facing brands and is a highly effective operator of retail operations.”

Sainsbury’s and Mothercare both declined to comment.