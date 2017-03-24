Deutsche Bank confirms new London office

Where will it be?

Deutsche Bank has committed to moving its office to London.

The bank is in talks to obtain a 25-year lease on a new office building in the capital.

Garth Ritchie, UK chief executive of Deutsche, has said staff will start moving to the new UK headquarters in 2023.

Ritchie said the deal showed “the importance it attaches to being an employer of choice in the capital”.

Deutsche Bank currently employs 7,000 staff members in London, they are currently scattered in various offices around the capital.

It’s currently in negotiation with developer Land Securities regarding a lease on a new building to be constructed at 21 Moorfields.

