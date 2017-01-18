Deliveroo set to create 300 UK tech jobs

Staff will increase by a third…

Deliveroo has said it will create 300 UK tech jobs when it opens its new London head office later on in the year.

The UK-based food delivery company is the latest tech firm to make the decision to move to the capital.

Last year, Deliveroo reported a huge 650 per cent increase in takeaway orders.

Although the company will be adding more workers to its offices, it has come under pressure to give more rights to its freelance delivery riders.

A group of Deliveroo couriers working for the company are seeking union recognition.

The company which is now four years old has more than 1,000 full time staff members and works with 20,000 restaurants across 130 cities around the world.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu, said: “London is where I founded this company and it’s from our headquarters here that we export our British-born technology around the world,”