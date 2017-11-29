Deliveroo announces new lunchtime service

Take a look

Deliveroo the British food delivery service is today announcing a new lunchtime service called Lunchbox, which will offer Londoners a range of quality lunch options for £6. The new initiative will be offered through Deliveroo Editions, a revolutionary platform that enables restaurants to reach new customers in cities around the world, without needing a high street premises.

The new lunchtime service will provide office workers across London with a great selection of options designed to fuel your working day. The service will be available Monday-Friday from 1200-1500. Initially, the service will cater for those in East London, across The City and Canary Wharf areas with Deliveroo planning to extend the service in the new year.

Deliveroo will be partnering with Deliveroo Editions restaurant partners including Motu, Yoobi Sushi, Franca Manca, BabaBoom, Texas Joe’s BBQ & Mother Clucker. With the menu rotating every Monday, so workers never have to settle for the same lunch again!

Lunchbox meals available include:

Chicken Biryani & Raita by Motu

No 2 Pizza (Margherita), Mixed Leaf Salad & Lemonade by Franco Manca (V)

Honey Soy Salmon Bowl by Yoobi

Chicken Burger, Sweet Potato Fries & Ketchup by Tommi’s Burger Joint

Rohan Pradhan, VP of Deliveroo Editions said “At Deliveroo we’re always investing in new areas of innovation, be this our world class technology or new product offerings. Lunchbox brings office workers freshly made lunches, delivered to their desk from our restaurant partners, at compelling grab-and-go prices.”