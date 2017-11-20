Data driving the UK’s £5.8bn ‘Santa Economy’

Experian set to validate over 500 addresses per second during peak shopping season

Data services are powering the online retail boom, helping UK businesses get their share of the ‘Santa Economy’ and ensuring they deliver a seamless shopping experience for customers during Black Friday weekend.

Last year, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday alone, Experian received over 24 million requests for contact information to be validated by their data quality systems.

At peak times, information verification searches were coming in at a rate of up to 500 requests per second, a figure which they expect to be surpassed by around 20 per cent this year, as more and more of us seek out and order Christmas gifts online.

“Parcels, lorries and packed warehouses are the visible manifestations of these major retail events but it’s data that underpins the massive logistical operation and makes it all possible”, explained Rebecca Hennessy from Experian.

“Good quality data is an integral part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday operation, and is the mechanism which enables orders to be taken, verified and distributed seamlessly.”