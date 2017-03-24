Cycle courier in holiday pay victory

Take a look at this…

An employment tribunal has found that a self-employed courier who worked for the firm Excel was actually “a worker”.

Andrew Boxer said he should be entitled to one weeks holiday pay due to the work he had done for Excel.

The tribunal said the firm “unlawfully failed to pay the claimant”. They also spoke of how his claim was “well-founded”.

Boxer took a week’s holiday in March last year, he was not paid for this so that’s when he decided to launch his claim for £321.16.

IWGB General Secretary Dr Jason Moyer-Lee said the tribunal’s judgement was “yet further evidence of what we have known to be true all along: courier companies are unlawfully depriving their workers of rights.”

“As the tribunal dominoes continue to fall we would recommend that courier companies which are not yet subject to litigation by the IWGB urgently get their act together.”

