Customers cash in as Azimo launches one-tap money transfer

New features launched

Azimo, the international money transfer service, has launched an industry-first feature that will revolutionise how money is sent and received.

Azimo’s new in-app feature enables customers to instantly request, send and receive cash internationally simply using a mobile phone number. The offering - which has the potential to benefit 793m people based on Azimo’s global footprint - will fundamentally change the money transfer market as customers no longer need to input tricky account details or IBAN numbers in order to send money.

Using the revolutionary service, Azimo users need only choose one of their phone contacts to send them money. Their recipient will then receive an SMS with a link to download the Azimo app and claim the money. Sitting within the current Azimo app, this innovative, one tap technology brings cross-border transfers bang up to date, with the fastest, simplest process yet.

“One of the most difficult things about sending money abroad is knowing all the details of the recipient upfront. Different countries require different information to be inputted at the time of transfer such as IBAN’s and bank routing numbers. Not everyone knows how to find that information, let alone what some of the numbers should look like”, explains Michael Kent, co-founder and CEO of Azimo.

“Our new feature has been designed to be as intuitive and simple as possible, enabling a more frictionless experience for customers when transferring money abroad. We feel very strongly about the importance of an innovative, fast and cheap service for our customers. Finance has been truly digital, now it’s truly mobile.”