Customer gets £33k bill from SSE

SSE which is one of the big six energy companies billed a customer £33,000 for just one day of usage in a glitch with faulty smart meters.

SSE has launched an investigation after a customer was informed that their daily budget went over by a staggering 3,000,000% per cent.

A customer took to twitter showing their bill of £33,183 which was their apparent usage of gas in just one day compared to the average household bill being around £830.

A spokesman for SSE said: “We’re aware of a number of SSE customers currently seeing inaccurate readings on their in-home display as a result of an issue with a routine software upgrade carried out over the weekend.

“Customers should rest assured that their billing is completely unaffected as the technical issue only affects the digital display in their home.

“We will be contacting any affected customers directly with more information and hope to get their in-home displays back to normal as soon as possible.”

The government wants these smart devices to be rolled out to all homes across the UK by 2020.