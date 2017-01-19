Crazy Trump facts we bet you didn't know

From bankruptcy to trademarking “You’re Fired”

As Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America, we take a look at some unknown facts about him:

1. In 1990, Trump has nearly $1bn in personal debt. He fought hard and reached an agreement with bankers which allowed him to avoid declaring bankruptcy. The following year The Trump Taj Mahal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and in 1992 the Trump Plaza and the Trump Castle casinos filed for bankruptcy.

2. In 2011, Trump questioned whether Barack Obama was born in the United States. This led to him getting a fierce backlash.

3. He has portrayed himself in cameo appearances in movies and on television, including “Zoolander,” “Sex and the City” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

4. The British Parliament has debated whether to let him enter the country. Thus came after a petition to ban him was signed by over 25,000 people.

5. Trump once tried to trademark the phrase “You’re fired!” - his catchphrase from The Apprentice