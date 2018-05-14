Crazy facts about Britain's richest people

Army of self-made tycoons on the list this time

Here are some crazy, unknown facts about Britain’s super rich 2018:

On top position is British-born Jim Ratcliffe, who is the founder and boss of chemical giant Ineos. The self-made tycoon is worth around £21.05bn and also owns two superyachts called Hampshire and Hampshire II. The Hinduja brothers, Sri and Gopi, are second on the 2018 list with £20.64bn. According to media reports, the brothers and their families always share their houses and kitchens as they believe in: “Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone.” Industrialist-turned-media mogul Sir Len Blavatnik is on third spot with £15.26bn. He is known for hosting an exclusive luncheon aboard his yacht, The Odessa at Old Port, during Cannes film festival every year. David and Simon Reuben are worth £15.096bn and forth on the rich list. They were born in Mumbai and raised in Britain. On the fifth spot is Lakshmi Mittal who is worth £14.667bn. The steel tycoon is famously remembered for hosting an outrageously expensive wedding— around $60m— for his daughter Vanisha. On the sixth spot are Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho with an estimated wealth of £11.1bn from Heineken beer dynasty. But did you know that Michel de Carvalho has been a three-time Olympian, in two different sports. He has also graduated Harvard University and then earned a Harvard MBA. On the seventh spot are Kirsten Rausing and Jörn Rausing with a tetra fortune worth 10.84bn. Kirsten is also a leading horsebreeder, a member of the Jockey Club since 1990. On the eight spot is Alisher Usmanov, an Uzbek-born Russian business magnate with a fortune of £10.556bn. Did you know that Usmanov bought 14.5-per cent stake in England’s Arsenal Football Club in 2007, before increasing his shares in 2011. Galen Weston and George G Weston and family are worth £10.05bn and ninth on the spot. And the tenth position is held by the Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family, with an estimated wealth of £9.964bn. The Grosvenor family estate has 300 acres across west London, including areas like Belgravia and Mayfair.

“Britain is changing,” according to Robert Watts, the compiler of the list. “Gone are the days when old money and a small band of industries dominated the Sunday Times Rich List. “Aristocrats and inherited wealth has been elbowed out of the list and replaced by an army of self-made entrepreneurs.”